Construction begins for 17th Street Farmer’s Bottom

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Construction for the 17th Street Farmer’s Market in finally beginning in Shockoe Bottom.

As of Monday, the market is officially closed for good. But some say that’s a small price to pay for what will be there next Spring.

What is now an empty lot surrounded by ‘ROAD CLOSED’ signs will become what many are hoping will be a new epicenter for the City of Richmond. Years of planning and talking led to Monday, when work finally began on what will be a new and improved 17th Street Market.

“There’s a lot of people working very hard to finally get this day,” David Napier, president of the Shockoe Bottom Neighborhood Association, said.

Napier has been a part of the planning process for the past few years. He says the goal is to make the area pedestrian friendly with vendors and places to sit outside.

“With the concentration of the restaurant and the plaza, we think more people are going to walk down and spend more time in Shockoe Bottom,” Napier explained.

Napier believes the impact will go beyond Richmond and attract people from surrounding counties.

“Western Henrico, far out in Hanover, people in New Kent who say, ‘oh I’m not going to downtown Richmond,’ I think they’ll come down here now,” Napier said.

Napier owns the city bar next to the farmer’s market. Typically he’s only open for private events, but says he plans on opening a walk-up deli on the street once the project is complete.

“Make our own pastrami, corn beef and have a little urban, New York feel down here,” he said.

As for parking …

“We’ve got the parking next door at Main Street station, across the street from Main Street station, we’ve got two parking lots, Broad and Grace in that area, and we’re going to be working on bigger solutions for parking,” Napier said.

Napier says walking a little further to get to the marker will be a small price to pay for what it will become.

Click here for more information on the project and here for parking information.

