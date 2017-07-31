Chesterfield man charged with 2 counts of indecent exposure

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County man has been arrested after he was allegedly seen masturbating in public on separate occasions.

John Dominguez Ramos is charged with two counts of indecent exposure after two adult female victims reported to police they saw him masturbating inside his vehicle.

The first incident occurred on July 13 and the second on July 24. Police say both incidents occurred in a parking lot in the 11100 block of Hull Street Road.

Police did not specify whether or not it was the same parking lot.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.