Amazon opening third facility in Richmond area

HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — Amazon is moving to Ashland. The online retail giant plans to open a massive sorting facility on September 1.

Crews are still working on the 320,000 square foot building located just off of Lewistown Road near I-95.

Amazon is already hiring to fill 300 positions inside the new location.

An online job posting shows that the company is looking for part-timers to sort packages and put them on pallets for shipment. The job pays $12.75 an hour.

“I think it’s a great idea,” says Hanover resident Lou Duchin, “I think we can use all the jobs we can get.”

Others reacted favorably too, even though people in Hanover typically oppose development.

“You’ve got right next to I-95, you have a lot of tractor trailer traffic coming through, so they’ve certainly got the right spot for distribution. I think it’ll probably be a net gain for the community,” says Hanover native Rob Di Leo.

Roland Brown is also happy to hear about his new neighbor. “I say it’s good bringing in more jobs.”

To apply for a job at the Ashland Sortation Center, click here.

