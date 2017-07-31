8SportsBlitz 2017 Preseason Preview: Highland Springs Springers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Highland Springs Springers won a second consecutive 5A State Championship in 2016, and then watched as more than 25 seniors left to play at the next level.

That should signify a rebuilding year for tenth-year Head Coach Loren Johnson, but he doesn’t see it that way. Never one to lack talent, the Springers expect to be good again. All running backs return, and another offensive lineman is receiving Division I attention, albeit not the type Mekhi Becton got before signing with Louisville.

The Springers will have plenty of athletes, including senior wide receiver Billy Kemp, who has been offered by Virginia.

The most interesting and crucial spot for the Springers is at quarterback, Johnson has had just two starting signal callers since 2008; DJ Johnson started for four years and he was followed by Juwan “Pootie” Carter, who started another three. This season a junior, sophomore, and freshman vie for the job.

According to one of Johnson’s assistants, the Springers’ freshman team went undefeated in 2016, as did the varsity team. The same assistant said the freshmen beat a few JV teams along the way. If that’s true, don’t expect Highland Springs to have a down year any time soon.

Johnson, Kemp, and company begin the season Friday August 25th as they host the Hermitage Panthers.