Work groups meet this week to discuss the future of confederate Monuments in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Monument Avenue Commission will meet on Monday to discuss the future of Richmond’s monuments.

The commission, set up by Mayor Levar Stoney, will discuss what other communities and institutions around the country have done to address Confederate memorials and monuments.

Virginia Defenders of Freedom, Justice and Equality are pushing for the monuments in Richmond to be removed.

The organization released an open letter to the commission, outlining what they hope the commission will accomplish before the first public hearing.

1 – Publicly declare that taking down the statues is one of the options to be considered.

2 – Invite onto the commission Richmonders who already have called for the statues to be removed.

3 – Invite New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu to speak at the first public hearing. His eloquent statement on why his city has taken down its Confederate monuments has become a classic argument for their removal.

You can weigh in at two public meetings.

The first is on Wednesday, August 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Virginia Historical Society. A second meeting will take place Wednesday, September 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Virginia Historical Society.

