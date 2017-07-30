Van strikes group of people on Los Angeles sidewalk, 6 hurt

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A van plowed into a group of people dining on a Los Angeles sidewalk, striking and injuring at least eight people.

A witness to the crash told The Associated Press the van jumped a curb and careened into a group of people eating outside The Fish Spot restaurant in the city’s Mid-Wilshire neighborhood.

Courtney Crump said several victims were pinned under the van and that one man had severe head injuries. He said witnesses held the driver until authorities arrived.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said a 44-year-old man suffered critical injuries, three were seriously hurt and four others were taken to the hospital in fair condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Police spokesman Josh Rubenstein said the crash appeared to be an accident.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.