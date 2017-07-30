Squirrels pitch shut outs in doubleheader against Erie

The following is an excerpt from a Richmond Flying Squirrels press release

RICHMOND, Va. – The Flying Squirrels (45-60) handed first place Erie (54-51) a doubleheader, double shutout defeat on Saturday night in front of 8,077 fans at The Diamond. Richmond’s Cory Taylor fell two outs shy of a no-hitter in a 3-0 win in game one, while Matt Lujan guided the Squirrels to a 2-0 victory in game two. The Squirrels have now won three consecutive games and will seek to make if four straight in the homestand finale on Sunday at 12:05 p.m.