South Richmond shooting leaves one injured

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – One person is recovering after being shot overnight in South Richmond.

Richmond Police said a male victim was shot in the leg around 2 a.m. Sunday inside Rudd’s Trailer Park, off of Jefferson Davis Highway. The victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Authorities are looking for two men seen running from the scene, though police did not provide a description of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

