Positively Richmond: Former educator launches school supply drive at her boutique

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — A former New York educator who now has a baby and toddler boutique in the West End is giving back to teachers.

Lief Anne Stiles owns 1Z 2Z 3Z on Patterson Avenue. Among the back-to-school clothes and educational toys, there is now a big, yellow box shaped like a school bus.

Stiles is collecting school supplies to be donated to classrooms in need.

Before opening the store, Stiles said she was a school teacher and learning disability specialist for nearly 20 years.

“Even though I’m not in education anymore, I wanted to keep feeling like I was giving back,” she said. “So if you have any extra art supplies, if you’re at Target and you can pick up another set of pencils or pad of paper, we would really appreciate it.”

The drive will go through August.

Stiles is already planning a gift drive at Christmas.

