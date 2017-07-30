Motorcyclist dies in East Henrico accident

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A motorcyclist is dead after an accident that happened in Henrico County’s east end Sunday afternoon.

Henrico Police said the incident happened around 5:25 p.m. when the motorcycle ran off the roadway while traveling southbound on East Richmond Road.

Members of the Henrico County crash team are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Henrico Police are also looking for another vehicle believed to have been involved in the incident, and ask anyone who was in the area at the time who may have seen anything, to please contact them at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

