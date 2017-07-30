Man hospitalized in Henrico stabbing; woman in custody

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police are investigating a stabbing that they say happened early Sunday morning off of Brook Road in the county’s north end.

Police were called to an area near the intersection of Brook Road and Villa Park Drive at about 10:12 a.m. where they found a man who had been stabbed in a vehicle.

The man was transported to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police said that they have a female suspect in custody and that they are not currently looking for other suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone having information related to this incident or any other crime in Henrico County can call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

