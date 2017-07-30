Liberation Church takes its mission on the road to Ashley Oaks Apartments

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A church in Henrico County decided to take its mission on the road today.

Liberation Church member Ashley Patrick told 8News that the church sought to have an impact on the community by giving to those in need.

“We decided to cancel our Sunday morning service and move our service to Ashley Oaks [Apartments] to give away free clothes, free groceries and just build a relationship with them, to let them know we’re here to support them,” Ashley said.

50 families received a week’s worth of groceries. Beyond the groceries, there was lots of fun to be had, including a cookout, drinks, kickball, and lawn games, all free.

The day’s goal was to work toward reducing crime, hunger, and homelessness.

Pastor Jay Patrick described his rationale.

“We just really want to put a dent in some of the statistics in Richmond that are really not favorable. We just want to make a difference,” Jay said.

All the fun stems from Liberation Church’s acts of kindness.

“We’re hoping that today is a small seed that is sewn that will spread into something much bigger and larger and promote a larger, longer-lasting impact in the lives of the residents here,” Jay said.

Liberation Church is also looking at other programs it can bring to Ashley Oaks.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.