Let’s Eat RVA: Lobster at East Coast Provisions

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Do you like Seafood? Many of us do, but most will agree, it’s not worth eating if it isn’t fresh.

In a recent episode of Let’s Eat RVA, Matt DiNardo and Robey Martin, Richmond Magazine’s Food Critic, traveled to East Coast Provisions to try out their signature lobster roll.

DiNardo and Martin spoke with Trevor Knotts, East Coast’s Executive Chef who explained how they make their rolls.

“One thing for sure, it’s just the ingredients that we work with, we get fresh live Maine lobsters every day, steamed and picked to make our lobster rolls,” Knotts said.

Let’s Eat RVA: East Coast Provisions’ lobster rolls View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

He explained the recipe.

“We keep it pretty simple. Tarragon aioli, a nice spring mix and put it on a bun that we get from Beth at Sugar and Twine Bakery right here in Carytown,” he said.

Knotts said that they start with live Maine lobsters that they steam for 7 minutes before shocking them in an ice bath until it’s completely cool.

Watch the video above to learn more about how the folks at East Coast Provisions makes their lobster rolls.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.