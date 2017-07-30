Henrico woman charged with murder in father’s stabbing death

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County police have charged a Henrico woman for the murder of her father.

Authorities say that about 10:12 a.m., they found 60-year-old Jerome Isiah Dixon, of Henrico, suffering from stab wounds in a vehicle located near the intersection of Brook Road and Villa Park Drive.

Jerome was transported to VCU Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

Henrico Police later found the suspect who is also Jerome’s daughter, Mattie Therese Dixon, 27, of Henrico, at a business in the area. She was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Mattie is currently incarcerated in the Henrico County Jail.

Anyone having information related to this incident or any other crime in Henrico County can call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

