Chesterfield County police looking suspect they say robbed convenience store

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield County are looking for a man who they say robbed a convenience store Sunday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened at the Refresh Convenience Store in the 100 block of East Hundred Road at about 2:14 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the man entered the business and walked around the store before approaching the employee and demanding money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes, the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s. He was wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black pants, a dark gray vest, and a dark baseball-style cap with a stocking cap on top.

No weapon was displayed during the incident and no injuries occurred as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or www.crimesolvers.net.

