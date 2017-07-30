Charlottesville police stop attempted suicide

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Charlottesville police say they stopped a man from jumping to his death with a dramatic rescue.

Police said an unidentified 21-year-old man was preparing to jump from a five-story parking garage Saturday when an officer leaped towards the man and pulled him to safety.

Police said the man had self-inflicted wounds to both arms and was bleeding when they first encountered him on top of the garage’s retaining wall.

Officer Jose Sanchez was able to position himself behind the man without the man seeing, police said. When the man prepared to jump, Sanchez was able to grab him and pull the man to safety with the help of other officers.

