Charity says old bus is keeping them from helping the community

SANDSTON, Va. (WRIC) — A Sandston charity tells 8News their old bus is keeping them from helping seniors in need.

The Way helps more than 800 people each week and in addition to the food they serve, they regularly pick up senior citizens to take them local food pantries.

“We know that we have seniors in our communities that are not eating the way they should be eating,” said The Way founder, Brian Purcell.

Now they are asking for the community’s help. The Way has just started the journey to raise enough money to buy a new bus.

The current bus doesn’t have air conditioning and since they use to it help senior citizens, they said the risk became too great.

“They could get heat exhaustion,” Purcell said. “Or just lose their breath for a few and potentially get sick.”

Every week The Way prepares to pick up local seniors and take them to a food pantry.

But, the summer heat has proved to be a new challenge in an old bus that doesn’t have air conditioning.

“So we just temporarily had to suspend the transportation services in the bus to keep them from not getting sick,” Purcell said.

Canceling the program didn’t sit well with Purcell, so he’s on a mission to find a new bus.

“We are not looking for big we just want enough to pick people up,” Purcell said.

They currently serve over 30 seniors, eight people each trip. These trips help them get something in addition to the prepared food that the charity provides.

“We know that if they don’t have money a lot of them aren’t going to have food,” Purcell said. “A majority would rather pay their bills and buy their medicine instead of eating”

He said a new bus would allow them to help even more people. He just needs AC, he said he doesn’t need fancy.

“We don’t focus on that,” Purcell said. “We just focus on what it can be used for to get people from A to B.”

This fall they also plan to use the bus to pick up kids who live in motels to take them to weekly tutoring lessons.

You can donate via their Facebook page.

