Caught on camera: Man sets fire to LGBT center

PHOENIX, Arizona (CNN) – A man caught on surveillance video setting fire to a youth LGBT Center in Phoenix is in Police custody.

26-year old Darren William Beach Junior is seen pouring a flammable liquid in the One N Ten building.

One N Ten is an organization that advocates for LGBTQ youth and young adults and encourages them to interact with their communities while being themselves.

Center Director Linda Elliott said the man is a former client of the center and has a mental disability.

“I hope he gets the help and support he needs. He obviously is troubled in some way and we just hope he gets the help and peace that any youth deserves” said Elliott.

Beach began using services at the center in 2013, but he had to leave last year when he turned 25-years old.

The center issued the following statement:

“We lost a building, and that building meant a lot to our community. Now we will start a new chapter, with the strong arms of our community around us in a temporary home … We will be accepting donations at The Parsons Center for Health and if you would like to extend financial support for these items, donations can be made at http://www.onenten.org/waystogive.

You can also donate here.

