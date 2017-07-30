2 men injured after tractor trailer crash on I-64 in Goochland

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police say that two men were transported with non-life threatening injuries Sunday morning after a tractor trailer crash.

The incident happened on I-64 westbound in Goochland at about 9:50 a.m.

Police said the incident happened when the truck, which was hauling wood chips, ran into the median.

VDOT reports at 11:20 a.m. that the eastbound left shoulder and the eastbound left lane of traffic are closed. Eastbound traffic is getting by on the right shoulder.

The westbound left shoulder is also currently closed due to clean up.

Police said that the cleanup effort will take several hours, due to the mess.

