2-alarm fire marked under control at Quirk Hotel in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Fire crews are at the scene of a blaze at a popular hotel and restaurant.

The two-alarm fire began sometime before noon Sunday and has spread to the roof of the Quirk Hotel, according to fire officials.

The Quirk Hotel is located at 201 West Broad Street.

The first fire crews entered the building at about 11:45 a.m. The fire was marked under control at 12:50 p.m.

There has been no word at this time about the extent of damage, nor whether there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

