2-alarm fire marked under control at Quirk Hotel in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Fire crews are at the scene of a blaze at a popular hotel and restaurant.
The two-alarm fire began sometime before noon Sunday and has spread to the roof of the Quirk Hotel, according to fire officials.
The Quirk Hotel is located at 201 West Broad Street.
The first fire crews entered the building at about 11:45 a.m. The fire was marked under control at 12:50 p.m.
There has been no word at this time about the extent of damage, nor whether there were any injuries.
Quirk Hotel fire marked under control
Quirk Hotel fire marked under control x
Latest Galleries
-
Richmond DPW and RRHA team up to clean up around Gilpin Court
-
Richmond DPW and RRHA team up to clean up around Gilpin Court
-
Richmond DPW and RRHA team up to clean up around Gilpin Court
-
DPW and RRHA work to clean up Gilpin Court
-
DPW and RRHA work to clean up Gilpin Court
-
Mayor Stoney takes student back-to-school shopping
-
Mayor Stoney takes student back-to-school shopping
-
Motorcycle safety
-
Car in building
-
Car in building
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
Never miss another Facebook post from 8News
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.