Warning issued after chemical spill in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Fishermen and swimmers are being told to stay out of a creek that runs through part of Roanoke because of an unidentified chemical spill.

State officials issued a warning Saturday to stay out of Tinker Creek.

State and local official officials are trying to find the source of the spill.

Tinker Creeks originates in western Botetourt County and winds through northeast Roanoke before flowing into the Roanoke River.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.