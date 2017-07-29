Virginia man faces charges in house fire, stabbing

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) — Police say a Virginia man has been charged in an attack on a woman who was found at a burning home.

Prince William County Police said Friday 30-year-old Noel Antonio Quinteros-Ramirez of Woodbridge was charged with malicious wounding and burning or destroying a dwelling in the incident a day earlier.

Officers arrived to find a woman with stab wounds on the front lawn. Police say she’s expected to survive.

Four officers needed treatment after entering the home in search of children, who were actually at a neighbor’s residence.

Police say Quinteros-Ramirez and the victim live in the same home but aren’t otherwise “connected or related.” They say he is being held without bond, and it wasn’t immediately clear if he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

The cause of the fire and details surrounding the assault are still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.