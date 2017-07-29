VIDEO: Kentucky doctor takes break from having own baby to help other expectant mother

LEXINGTON, Kentucky (KRON/CNN) — One Kentucky doctor says she is always ready to step in and deliver a baby with short-term notice.

This week, an obstetrician-gynecologist found herself jumping into action on the day she was a patient at the hospital.

Doctor Amanda Hess says just moments before she was taken to her hospital room to deliver her own baby, she noticed another soon-to-be mother at the hospital.

Her husband said the woman was fully dilated and the doctor on-call was coming back from a break.

Hess then insisted on helping this one last patient.

“So, I just put on another gown to cover up my backside and put on some boots over my shoes to keep from getting any fluid, and all that stuff on me, and went down to her room and I knew her,” Hess said. “She was just glad to be able to get to push and have the baby out and not have to wait any longer,” Hess said.

After a night of helping others, Hess finally got to meet her own healthy baby girl.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.