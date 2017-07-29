VIDEO: Honolulu bans texting in crosswalks

HONOLULU (KRON) — Make sure to start putting your phones away when crossing the street, especially while visiting Honolulu.

The mayor of Honolulu signed a bill making it illegal for pedestrians to look at electronics while crossing the street.

You will still be allowed to talk on the phone, you just can’t look down at it.

The same rule applies to video games and even cameras.

There are some exceptions, like calling 911.

The law goes into effect October 25th.

