Trump donating first-quarter salary to education

By Published:
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump talks to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Even as fierce political battles rage in Washington over school choice, most Americans know little about charter schools or private school voucher programs. Still, more Americans feel positively than negatively about expanding those programs, according to a new poll released Friday, May 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is donating three months of his salary to the Department of Education.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump chose to give the department $100,000. His first quarter salary donation went to the Department of Interior.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says the donation is being used to pay for a science, technology, engineering and mathematics camp sponsored by the department.

As a candidate, Trump had promised not to take a salary. By law he must be paid, so he is donating the money. Taxpayers can write off such donations, potentially lowering their income taxes.

DeVos says she is grateful for the donation.

The Trump administration proposed a 13 percent cut to the Education Department’s budget.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.