RPD: 3 teens suspected in attempted car theft

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are looking for three young male suspects who they say tried to steal a woman’s vehicle Friday night.

The incident happened in the 700 block of Catherine Street.

The woman was exiting her vehicle when she was approached by three young males. One of the suspects instructed the victim to drop the keys to her vehicle. When she refused, the suspect covered his face with a piece of black material, placed his hand in his pocket and again instructed her to give them the keys to her vehicle.

The victim refused and the three suspects fled east towards Belvidere Street.

No weapons were displayed during the incident.

Police described the suspect who spoke as being a young, black male with a thin build, approximately 14-years-old. Police said he was wearing an orange and blue striped shirt and blue jeans at the time of the incident. No description of the other two suspects was provided.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.