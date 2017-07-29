Richmond LLS campaign brings ‘light to the darkness of cancer’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Light the Night campaign is officially underway in Richmond. This afternoon the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) held a kickoff celebration at the Science Museum of Virginia.

8News Anchor Amy Lacey served as emcee for the event.

According to LLS, Light The Night is a “powerful and unique fundraising campaign, which brings together families and communities to honor blood cancer survivors, as well as those lost to the disease, and shine a light on the importance of finding cures and providing access to treatments.”

The Richmond Light The Night Walk will be held on October 7, 2017 at Innsbrook North Shore Commons Lawn in Glen Allen.

“This campaign means that a cancer patient isn’t fighting this on their own,” says Jesse Anderson, the Light the Night Senior Campaign Manager for the LLS Virginia Chapter. “The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is relentlessly fighting to find a cure.”

Survivors, supporters and local corporations across the region came together at the Science Museum to bring light to the darkness of cancer.

“They’re motivating participants to fundraise and hit their RVA goal of $600,000 to further support research, co-pay assistance, travel assistance and much more,” explains Anderson.

LLS says every three minutes someone is diagnosed with blood cancer, and every nine minutes someone loses their battle.

In addition to research, co-pay assistance and travel assistance, money raised through Light the Night will fund peer-to-peer support groups for patients and families, which can also direct them to clinical trials.

For Richmond Light The Night event information and to register, follow this link.

