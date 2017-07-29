Richmond DPW and RRHA team up to clean up around Gilpin Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Department of Public Works and the RRHA teamed up Saturday to do some clean up in some of Richmond’s public housing neighborhoods.
One of these took place in Gilpin Court.
The DPW provided trucks to haul away bulk items, such as discarded furniture.
Those that helped out say cleaning up the areas could be a start toward combating the rising violence in Richmond’s public housing neighborhoods.
