Oregon woman pleads guilty to killing, cutting up boyfriend

KLAMATH FALLS, OR (AP) — A 26-year-old Klamath Falls woman has pleaded guilty to killing and dismembering her boyfriend.

The Herald and News in Klamath Falls reports that Sheyanna Lisa Ray pleaded guilty Friday in Klamath County Circuit Court to murder and abuse of a corpse.

Ray told Judge Roxanne Osborne that she was fighting with 50-year-old David Lowell White in their home late last year when she awoke to find White standing over her with a cord in his hand.

She said White was going to choke her, but she got a cord and choked him instead. She said she cut up White’s body and tried to burn it.

White’s body was found Nov. 12, and Ray was arrested in Redding, California, the next day.

Ray faces up to life in prison at her Aug. 14 sentencing.

