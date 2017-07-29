Man shot in foot, hospitalized in Richmond Friday night

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was hospitalized overnight in Richmond after he suffered injuries in a shooting in the city’s south side.

Police said the victim was shot in the foot in the 3100 block of Maurice Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Friday night.

The man is expected to recover from his injuries.

At this time, no suspect information has been provided.

