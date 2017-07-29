Hundreds help clean up Poplar Lawn Park in Petersburg

PETERSBURG (WRIC) — Rain didn’t stop nearly 400 volunteers from two churches from getting their hands dirty to help with clean up efforts a popular Petersburg park.

An army of volunteers from The Heights Baptist Church and Mount Olivet Baptist Church took over the park digging up gravel, raking, cut down trees and picked up debris.

Wes Rose, one of the organizers and the mission’s pastor from The Heights Baptist Church, said it’s about citizens and residents making a change instead of waiting for it.

“The people can do a lot by themselves and hopefully the church is leading the way and getting out and making that change within the community,” Rose said.

Assistant pastor Jameson Mclaughlin of Mount Olivet Baptist Church commended everyone for powering through for several hours, despite the weather conditions.

“People are willing to sacrifice not only their time but also their time and energy and resources to make the community better,” Mclaughlin said.

Volunteers from both churches said they plan on holding a festival on Saturday, August 19 at the park following clean up efforts.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.