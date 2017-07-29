GoFundMe: Woman slain on Alaska cruise left behind 3 daughters

APP USERS CLICK HERE

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The family of the Utah woman who was killed aboard a cruise ship off Alaska says it is “devastated” by their loss.

A statement from loved ones of Kristy Manzanares said she was “a devoted mother, daughter, sister and friend.”

A GoFundMe page says Manzanares left behind three daughters.

“Her children loved her more than anything, she meant the world to them,” the page says.

The FBI said the 39-year-old real estate agent was found dead Tuesday night in a blood-spattered cabin on the Princess Cruises ship.

Her husband, Kenneth Manzanares, was arrested and charged with murder.

The couple was celebrating their wedding anniversary by taking an Alaska cruise aboard the Emerald Princess.

The GoFundMe is meant to provide for her children.

Here is the full statement from the page, which can be found here.

Kristy was a smart, kind, beautiful woman that had so much to live for. She had three beautiful daughters that she loved more than anything. Everything she did was for the girls. She wanted so much for them and was only concerned with their happiness. Kristy was always thoughtful and was loved by so many. Her children loved her more than anything, she meant the world to them. She was a hard worker who who made her busy schedule work around the needs of her girls. Kristy’s life was tragically taken July 25, 2017. Kristy’s life was taken from her while on a cruise in Alaska Please help the family with expenses and to help her 3 beautiful children.”

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.