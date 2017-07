RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There is a new brewery opening in Scott’s Addition.

Vasen Brewing Company is holding its grand opening Saturday.

The brewery has five beers on tap, along with live music and food.

The celebration starts at noon and runs until 10 p.m. Saturday night.

