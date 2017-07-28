Woman sentenced to 10 years for conspiracy to commit murder

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Tashema Peace was sentenced Friday to ten years in jail with two years suspended, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit murder.

Peace was also sentenced to 20 years of probation to be served after she gets out of jail.

Peace pled guilty in May to her part in the January murder of Dejon Wagstaff.

At the time, Wagstaff was found suffering gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that had crashed in the 2700 block of Byron Street. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Steven Parson and Timothy Garrison Jr. were previously sentenced after they each plead guilty for their part in the crime. Both are serving 40-year sentences.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.