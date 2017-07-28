WEB EXCLUSIVE: Verne Troyer of “Austin Powers” films chats with 8News

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The actor known for his famous character “Mini-Me” stopped by the Diamond Thursday night, July 27th, 2017 to mingle with fans and be the honored guest of the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Austin Powers night.

Troyer starred in the second and third installments of the Austin Powers trilogy: “The Spy Who Shagged Me” and “Goldmember”. His portrayal as a miniature version of one of Mike Myers characters Dr. Evil became an overnight sensation when he debuted in the second film back in 1999.

He took time after a long session of pictures and autographs with fans to talk about coming to the river city, seeing the Richmond Flying Squirrels for the first time, how his role as “Mini-Me” has taken on pop culture status and what might be in store for the future in his career and the “Austin Powers” franchise.