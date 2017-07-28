Vigil for former Midlothian cheerleader who died to be held Friday night

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Friends and family will come together tonight to remember a former cheerleader from Midlothian who was killed last week.

22-year-old Tiara Cole was found dead in a hotel room in Alabama last week. Carey Davis, her boyfriend, was arrested in connection with her murder.

The vigil will take place at 9 p.m. Friday night outside of Fame Allstars in Midlothian where Cole used to cheer.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.