UVA opens fall camp with eyes on improvement

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Cavaliers are one of the first teams in the country to begin fall practice, and one may argue they need every day they can get.

Virginia is coming off of a 2-10 season, the first losing season ever in the head coaching career of first-year Head Coach Bronco Mendenhall. Entering his second year, Mendenhall believes he can turn it around,

Two graduate transfers should help the run and pass game improve from up front: offensive linemen John Montelus and Brandon Pertile are recent arrivals from Power Five schools. Montelus joins the Cavaliers form Notre Dame, and Pertile is a former Oklahoma State Cowboy.

Their offensive line coach, Garrett Tujague, says he’s trying to get them ready in a hurry.