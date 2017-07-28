Tourists react after vacations cut short due to power outages in Outer Banks

(WRIC) — Having your vacation cut short is always a possibility, which was the case for about 10,000 tourists visiting Ocracoke Island in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

All of them were forced to evacuate by noon Friday due to a power outage caused by a construction company.

Families living in Virginia are now considering their options during the height of travel season.

James Habern, who was traveling from Florida, called the forced evacuations ‘tragic.’

“People spend a lot of money and a lot of time and big investments in vacations to have that spoiled,” he said.

Tourists often rent vacation homes, but some of them are unsure about the legality of rental rights.

Allianza, a travel insurance agency with a U.S. headquarters in Henrico County, said tourists should have traveler’s insurance to see if new arrangements can be made in these types of situations.

Other travel agents recommend travelers be aware of contract agreements if going through any rental agencies.

