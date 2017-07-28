State gun sales down since presidential election

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dave Hancock has worked in the gun business for roughly 40 years. He says leading up to the presidential election between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump last year, sales were going through the roof.

“Sales were booming at that time for a fear of what she might do,” Hancock explained. “It was assumed that she was going to win.”

In fact, federal background checks made a 20 percent jump in Virginia in the 12 months leading up to the election.

“Hillary had made it very clear that she wanted to pass some very restrictive gun laws, limited capacity on magazines, outlaw certain types of guns totally, particularly assault type weapons,” Hancock said.

According to a new report from the Daily Press, background checks for gun sales are down 10 percent so far this year compared to the same time period in 2016. Hancock says he’s not surprised.

“The fact that Hillary did not win, now the people are not afraid of having everything, all their rights taken away from them,” he said.

And while Hancock says it has affected his business, it has been good news for the consumer.

“Some of that’s good for the people who are buying because their prices are lower right now than they might normally be,” Hancock said.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.