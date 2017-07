RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fire investigators are trying to figure out what caused a porch fire at a Church Hill home Thursday evening.

According to Richmond Fire, six companies were called to the home on E. Broad Street around 10:30 p.m.

It took crews roughly 30 minutes to the fire under control. No injuries were reported.

