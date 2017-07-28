Richmond police looking for suspects in commercial burglaries

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman and two other suspects who they say burglarized several businesses in the past few months.

At about 1 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, two unknown suspects and a female suspect broke a window and entered the Six Points Express, located in the 2900 block of Second Avenue and stole cigarettes and cash. All three suspects wore masks, but the female’s mask briefly fell off, exposing her face.

Detectives investigating the case believe that the same three suspects have also burglarized other stores in the area.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about the identity of the three suspects to call Fourth Precinct Detective W. O’Neil at (804) 646-3103 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at www.7801000.com or by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by your tip.

