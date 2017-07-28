Police: Richmond assault victim hospitalized with critical head injury

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is fighting for his life in the hospital tonight following an assault in Richmond’s Southside Friday night.

Police say they were called to the 3100 block of Lawson Street shortly after 9 p.m. When they arrived, they found a male victim suffering from an injury to the head. He was transported to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the incident as an aggravated assault.

No other information, including a suspect description, has been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

