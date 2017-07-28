Petersburg city treasurer hospitalized; family says stress of job taking toll

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — 8News has learned that Petersburg’s city treasurer, Kevin Brown, has been hospitalized. According to his wife, Gloria Brown, the stress of several in city government calling for his resignation has taken a toll on his health.

Many on city council tell 8News that Brown is in their thoughts and prayers, although they said they were unaware that he has been hospitalized.

Many who 8News spoke with say Brown has been out of work most of the week and no notice had been given to anyone in city government.

