Norman, Moses ready to get back to work

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Day Two of Redskins Training Camp in Richmond is over.

Redskins cornerback Josh Norman spoke at the podium as he begins his second year. For the second training camp in a row, he’s enjoyed kicking his soccer ball around with teammates. Just don’t ask him about Odell Beckham, Jr. anymore.

Meadowbrook High School and UVA alumnus Morgan Moses told 8Sports he knows the team will lean heavily on its offensive line, and they’re ready to be leaned on with an above average level of experience playing together.

Redskins Training Camp continues Saturday with Military Appreciation Day. Gates open at 9:30 AM.