Hanover County Fire-EMS Department featured in Australian documentary

HANOVER Co., (WRIC) — It’s lights, camera, action, for the Hanover County Fire Department.

The county’s Fire-EMS training division is the subject of an Australian documentary television series.

BodyHack with Todd Sampson will explore how firefighting effects your body.

If you have international satellite or good internet, check your Aussie listings. It will air on Network Ten.

