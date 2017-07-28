Gr8 Weekend Events: Dragon Boat Festival, charity workout, HeART & SOUL Brew Fest

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond International Dragon Boat Festival is Saturday. You’ll get to check out all the elaborate designs on the boats and cheer on your favorite business or group. There’s also an outdoor festival for all the spectators with performances, games, food, and drinks. It’s all from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rockets Landing in Richmond.

You can join Seal Team Physical Training and others in the Richmond community Saturday for a free workout to support a Navy SEAL recovering from a car accident at the McGuire VA Hospital in Richmond. It’s at Dogwood Dell from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. You can donate to the family directly at the special workout or on their GoFundMe page.

The Heart and Soul Brew Fest is Saturday at Hardywood Craft Park Brewery. They’ll have Dj’s and live music, art, and lots of good food. Plus, of course, plenty of beer on tap! It’s all from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the brewery on Ownby Lane in Richmond.

Grab your pups and friends and head over to Center of the Universe Brewing Co. for their BarkHappy Richmond: Pups N’ Pints party on Sunday to benefit the Richmond Animal Rescue League. You’ll get some swag, giveaways, and goodies, and dogs can take part in a doggie trick talent show. It’s from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Air Park Road in Ashland.

Get a behind the scenes tour of a vineyard where you live. New Kent Winery is hosting its Grape to Glass Tour and pairing on Sunday. During the VIP event, you'll get an up close look at the equipment and grape vines and learn how the planting works, plus, you finish it off with a food and wine pairing. It's from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at New Kent Winery on Old Church Road in New Kent. On Sunday, you can check out the top films from the Richmond 48 Hour Film Festival. The teams had just one weekend to write, shoot, and edit the entire films, and now you have a chance to see which ones the judges liked best, and decide for yourself, too. The best films will be screened at the Grace Street Theater on West Grace Street, followed by awards. It's all from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.