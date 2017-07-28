Fredericksburg teen in critical condition after shot in head

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating after a Fredericksburg teen was shot Thursday evening.

Authorities say that at approximately 8:50 p.m., Fredericksburg police received a report of shots fired in the 300 block of Tyler Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a young woman with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim, an 18-year-old Fredericksburg resident, was transported to Mary Washington Hospital and is currently in critical condition.

If you have any information about the incident, call the police immediately at 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip. Or, download the free FPD Tip app available for Android and iPhones. To download the app, search “FPD Tip” in the Google Play Store or iTunes App Store.

