Family Fun Day connects community with resources

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Community Care Team at Moving Forward Church is teaming up with Hair Innovations Hair Replacement and several other local organizations to host the Operation Rudds Community Fun Day.

They will have carnival games, face painting, free school supplies and free health screenings. Anna Cerrato from Moving Forward Church says the mission of the event is to make the community aware of resources in Central Virginia, all while having some family-friendly fun.

The Community Fun Day will be held at 2911 Jefferson Davis Highway on Saturday, Aug. 5.

