Crime Commission requesting feedback on marijuana decriminalization study

RICHMOND, VA (WRIC) — The Virginia State Crime Commission is studying the decriminalization of possessing marijuana and asking for public opinion.

Virginia residents can send in comments, concerns and other information to vsccinfo@vscc.virginia.gov or 1111 E Broad St # B036, Richmond, VA 23219 by August 25th.

The study findings will be presented on October 5th at the Crime Commission meeting in Richmond.

The meeting is open to the public starting at 10 a.m. The location is not yet announced.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.