Candidates for governor to appear at forum Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers will host an Agriculture and Forestry Gubernatorial Candidates’ Forum Saturday from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. in the Whitman Theater in Virginia Western Community College’s Business Science Building in Roanoke.

The forum will be streamed live on the VFBF Facebook page.

Virginia gubernatorial candidates Ed Gillespie and Ralph Northam will discuss their plans to help agriculture and forestry—Virginia’s largest industry—prosper in the future.

Northam will be featured on the live stream from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m.; the live stream will be turned off during intermission, and then Gillespie will follow from 3:15 to 4:00 p.m.

“This is a timely opportunity for agriculturalists to hear both candidates’ thoughts on the future of farming and forestry in the commonwealth,” said VFBF President Wayne F. Pryor. “Historically, forums such as this have been well-attended, because members of the sponsor organizations are keenly interested in what their potential elected officials have to say.”

The forum is being sponsored by Farm Bureau, the Virginia Agribusiness Council, the Virginia Forest Products Association and the Virginia Forestry Association. It is open to members of those organizations.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.